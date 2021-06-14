‘Greenland’ Sequel Set With Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin to Return

A sequel to the 2020 disaster film “Greenland” starring Gerard Butler is in the works, with both Butler and Morena Baccarin set to return for the feature.



Ric Roman Waugh, who directed the first film that was released last year during the pandemic but still made $52.3 million internationally at the box office, will also return and will direct a script by “Greenland” writer Chris Sparling.



The film will be called “Greenland: Migration” and will reunite with the Garrity family after they’ve survived the near-extinction level event from the first film. They now must leave the safety of the Greenland bunker and embark on a perilous journey across the decimated frozen wasteland of Europe to find a new home.



Producer and financier Anton, Basil Iwanyk’s Thunder Road Pictures and Gerard Butler and Alan Siegel’s G-BASE are all producing the film, and principal photography is scheduled for 2022.



“Greenland: Migration” is produced by Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Brendon Boyea, G-BASE’s Gerard Butler and Alan Siegel, and Anton’s Sébastien Raybaud and John Zois. Anton is fully financing the film and controlling all rights. CAA Media Finance is co-representing U.S. rights.



“‘Greenland’ spoke to our humanity in the middle of a global catastrophic event, highlighting what people are capable of doing to one another, both good and bad, when it’s life or death,” Waugh said in a statement. “The irony is we made the first film pre-Covid and watched many situations come to reality. I’m really looking forward to the next chapter of The Garritys post the first extinction event.”



Butler is represented by Alan Siegel Entertainment and CAA. Baccarin is represented by Seven Summits Management and UTA.