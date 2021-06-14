‘Girls5eva’ Renewed by Peacock for Season 2 (Video)

“Girls5eva” is extending its reunion tour: Peacock has renewed the streaming comedy for a second season.



Watch the announcement via the teaser video above. We won’t steal the “two-hit wonder” joke, though it’s pretty tempting.



“We are so excited to continue ‘Girls5eva’ alongside this incredibly talented group of cast and producers,” Lisa Katz, the president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement on Monday. “It was hard to miss the immediate fandom that was born after the launch of this series. This aspirational comeback story is filled with heart and friendship, perfectly blended with catchy-songs and humor, and delivered by an exceptionally versatile cast. We look forward to following this group’s journey as they continue to hit just the right notes.”



All eight episodes of Season 1, which is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 97% rating among critics and a perfect 100% among Top Critics, are streaming now on Peacock.



Yeah, so, what was NBCU streaming service Peacock waiting five?



If those eight episodes — and today’s news — are not enough for you Girls5eva superfans, as a companion to Season 1, Peacock and Epic Records have released a nine-track soundtrack album.



“Girls5eva” follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the ’90s that gets sampled by a young rapper. The new take on their old song provides the members an opportunity to reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. The premise asks: they may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?



The series stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps. Meredith Scardino is creator and executive producer.



Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, David Miner and Eric Gurian also executive produce. “Girls5eva” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.