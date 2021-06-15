‘Manifest’ Canceled After 3 Seasons on NBC

‘Manifest’ won’t be returning for a fourth season on NBC. The network has canceled the show just a week after the Season 3 finale, individuals with knowledge of the situation tell TheWrap.



According to Deadline, which first broke the story, production company Warner Bros. TV is expected to shop the show around in hopes of finding a new network or streaming home.



The show was on the bubble and its prospects didn’t look great before the decision Monday. From Season 1 to Season 2, “Manifest” dropped 46% in the demo and 39% overall. The Seasons 2 to 3 declines were 40% and 31%, respectively. From Season 1 to Season 3, “Manifest” lost 68% of its rating and 58% of its audience.



In Season 3, “Manifest” tied for 47th out of about 200 broadcast TV series in the key adults 18-49 demographic, according to Nielsen. That includes one week of (mostly) DVR viewing, but not streaming.



“Manifest” ranked 62nd in total viewers with 5.347 million, and Season 3’s numbers were down from where “Manifest” started. Season 1 averaged a 2.8 rating and 12.607 million total viewers. Season 2 saw a significant decline, drawing a 1.5 rating and 7.698 million total viewers.



The show follows the passengers and crew of Montego Air Flight 828, who mysteriously returned five years after they were feared dead when the commercial airliner disappeared. It starred Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long and Holly Taylor.



