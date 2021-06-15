A massive fire destroyed a chemical plant in Rockton, Illinois. It could burn for days, officials say.
Published
The Rockton Fire Department ordered a mandatory evacuation for all residents and businesses located within a mile of the plant.
Published
The Rockton Fire Department ordered a mandatory evacuation for all residents and businesses located within a mile of the plant.
CBS 2 reports live in Rockton where a massive chemical plant fire continues to burn.
Authorities are allowing a massive chemical plant fire in Rockton, Illinois, burn itself out, which could take several days, rather..