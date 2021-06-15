‘Manifest’ Creator ‘Devastated’ Over NBC Cancellation Following Massive Finale Cliffhanger
Published
“Manifest” creator Jeff Rake mourned the loss of the drama series alongside its fans late Monday, when news broke NBC had canceled the show following last week’s massive third-season finale cliffhanger.
“My dear Manifesters, I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us,” Rake tweeted. “That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew. #savemanifest”
