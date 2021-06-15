Massive chemical explosion caused a fire that could last for days in Rockton, Illinois
A massive chemical explosion at Chemtool has caused a fire that led to families evacuating their homes in Rockton, Illinois.
CBS 2 reports live in Rockton where a massive chemical plant fire continues to burn.
A massive fire consumed the Chemtool plant in Rockton, Illinois.