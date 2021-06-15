Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Denies Zuckerberg’s Request to Use Song in Ad: ‘F– You’

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters revealed Facebook approached him to use “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2” for an Instagram ad and he said, “F— you.”



At a pro-Julian Assange event last week first reported on by Rolling Stone, Waters explained that the letter seeking permission to use the ad had arrived from Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg that morning and his answer was, “F— you. No f—ing way.” As some members of the crowd laughed and cheered, he also noted that he’d been offered “a huge, huge sum of money” for his permission, but would “not be a party to this bullsh–.”



In front of assembled press, he read from the letter: “We feel that the core sentiment of this song is still so prevalent and so necessary today, which speaks to how timeless the work is.”



“And yet they want to use it to make Facebook and Instagram more powerful than it already is so that it can continue to censor all of us in this room and prevent this story about Julian Assange getting out into the general public so the general public can go, ‘What? No. No More,'” he fumed.



He also called Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg a “little prick” who became “one of the most powerful idiots in the world.”



A representative for Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his denial or accusations of censorship at the company.







“¡Vete a la chingada!”: @rogerwaters a Mark Zuckerberg. El músico contó que le ofrecieron “una gran cantidad de dinero” por permitir el uso de Another brick in the wall II para promover Instagram. Lo narró en un acto por la libertad de Julian Assange (@Wikileaks)#VideosLaJornada pic.twitter.com/gEVqaor8Eo



— La Jornada (@lajornadaonline) June 12, 2021