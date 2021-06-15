Biden arrives in Geneva ahead of Putin meeting
President Joe Biden arrived in Switzerland Tuesday ahead of his Wednesday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (June 15)
Ian Lee reports he then heads to Geneva, Switzerland for Wednesday's meeting with Vladimir Putin.
President Joe Biden's attendance at early morning Mass with Pope Francis has been nixed from an early plan of the June 15 meeting..