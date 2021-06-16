Putin: 'no hostility' during meeting with Biden
Russian President Vladimir Putin described the tone of the talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday as "constructive" and said there was no hostility during the talks. (June 16)
Russian President Vladimir Putin said there was "no hostility" between him and President Biden during their summit Wednesday..