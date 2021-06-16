House Passes A Bill To Commemorate Juneteenth As A Federal Holiday
Published
The yes vote comes a day after the Senate unanimously moved to recognize June 19 as a commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States.Full Article
Published
The yes vote comes a day after the Senate unanimously moved to recognize June 19 as a commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States.Full Article
Juneteenth has become the latest iteration of liberal capture of Black politics, opportunistic virtue signaling, and the..
Watch VideoThe Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would make Juneteenth, or June 19th, a federal holiday commemorating the end of..