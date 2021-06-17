Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics
Rafael Nadal will not play at Wimbledon or at the Tokyo Olympics, saying Thursday he has decided to skip the two tournaments after “listening” to his body.Full Article
CNN reports that 20-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal has announced he will not compete in Wimbledon or the Tokyo Olympics
20-time grand slam champion and 2008 Olympic gold medallist Rafael Nadal on Thursday said that he is pulling out of the upcoming..