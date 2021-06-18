Trailblazing American women, like Maya Angelou and Sally Ride, to be face of US quarters starting in 2022

Trailblazing American women, like Maya Angelou and Sally Ride, to be face of US quarters starting in 2022

USATODAY.com

Published

Starting in 2022, notable women will be the face of U.S. quarters, including Maya Angelou, Wilma Mankiller and Sally Ride.
 

Full Article