UN re-elects Antonio Guterres as secretary-general
The U.N. General Assembly has elected Antonio Guterres to a second term as secretary-general, giving him another five years at the helm of the 193-member world organization. (June 18)
The 193-member United Nations General Assembly on Friday appointed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a second five-year term,..