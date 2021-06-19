Bidens Announce Death of 'First Dog' Champ
Published
Champ was one of two German shepherds living at the White House with the president and first ladyFull Article
Published
Champ was one of two German shepherds living at the White House with the president and first ladyFull Article
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Saturday announced the passing of their German shepherd Champ, who they called a..
One of President Joe Biden's two dogs in the White House has died, the president and first lady have said in a statement on..