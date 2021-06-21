One of the 'deadliest plants in North America' is blooming. What to know about poison hemlock
The hazardous poison hemlock is more visible in Ohio this year than ever before, experts say. The plant can be mistaken for Queen Anne's Lace.
Poison Hemlock can be difficult to identify and it can cause respiratory failure in mammals. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.