'Dangerously hot': Record-breaking heat wave to scorch Pacific Northwest this weekend
Published
The normally mild Pacific Northwest is facing a potentially historic, record-breaking heat wave as temperatures near or surpass 100 degrees.
Published
The normally mild Pacific Northwest is facing a potentially historic, record-breaking heat wave as temperatures near or surpass 100 degrees.
Watch VideoWe've been talking about scorching temperatures in the west, fueling fires in states like California and..