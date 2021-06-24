A pedestrian bridge that was possibly struck by at least one vehicle collapsed onto Interstate 295 in Washington, DC. Five people were admitted to the hospital.Full Article
Pedestrian Bridge in DC Collapses, 5 People Hospitalized
