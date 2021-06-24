New Jersey streets renamed for Isley Brothers
Two New Jersey towns have renamed streets in honor of the Isley Brothers, the legendary R&B group behind songs including "Shout," "Twist and Shout" and "It's Your Thing." (June 24)
TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Two New Jersey towns are renaming streets in honor of the Isley Brothers, the legendary R&B group behind..