Demonstrators gather in Minneapolis during the sentencing of Derek Chauvin
Published
Chauvin was convicted on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter for killing George Floyd.
Published
Chauvin was convicted on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter for killing George Floyd.
Michael Curry, the former president of the NAACP Boston branch, who now sits on the national board, says he was conflicted by the..
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd (10:16)...