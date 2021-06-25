Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd
A judged sentenced Derek Chauvin to 22.5 years for the murder of George Floyd. He is expected to serve about 15 years behind bars.
Judge Peter Cahill sentenced the former Minneapolis police officer to 270 months in prison for murdering George Floyd (4:28). WCCO..
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd.