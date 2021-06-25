Carolyn Pawlenty, Derek Chauvin's mom, says she 'always believed' in her son's innocence
Published
Carolyn Pawlenty, Derek Chauvin's mother, addressed the court and said she "always believed" in her son's innocence.
Published
Carolyn Pawlenty, Derek Chauvin's mother, addressed the court and said she "always believed" in her son's innocence.
Carolyn Pawlenty spoke to her son directly at his sentencing, telling him that she always believed in his innocence (4:54). WCCO 4..
Carolyn Pawlenty told the judge that Derek Chauvin's character has been twisted by the media. He was convicted of second..