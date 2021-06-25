‘Bridgerton’ Actress Phoebe Dynevor to Star in Thriller ‘I Heart Murder’ at Sony

Phoebe Dynevor, a breakout star from Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” has found her next leading role. The actress is set to star in a thriller at Sony called “I Heart Murder.”



The film will be directed by “Ingrid Goes West” director Matt Spicer. It’s described as a female-driven thriller, but plot details are being kept under wraps.



Spicer also co-wrote the screenplay with Tom O’Donnell.



Oscar winner Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher’s Red Wagon Entertainment (“The Great Gatsby,” “Divergent”) will produce “I Heart Murder.” Maia Eyre is overseeing the project for Sony.



Manchester-born Dynevor broke out in a big way on “Bridgerton,” but she’s also known for series like “Younger” and “Snatch.” She recently finished filming what will be her first film role, “The Colour Room,” which is a SKY Cinema Original. Dynevor stars in the movie opposite Matthew Goode.



Spicer’s last feature was 2017’s “Ingrid Goes West,” an indie comedy and drama about social media addiction that starred Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen. He’s also a producer and director on the series “Dollface.”



Dynevor is represented by United Agents, The Gersh Agency and Luber Roklin Entertainment. Spicer is represented by CAA and Jackoway Tyerman. O’Donnell is represented by Verve, Circle of Confusion and attorney Julian Zajfen.



