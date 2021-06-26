New Mexico hot air balloon crash kills 4 people and 1 in critical condition, police say
New Mexico police have opened an investigation into a hot air balloon crash that resulted in at least four deaths.Full Article
Investigators say the balloon hit power lines. Thousands of people were without power as a result of the deadly incident.
One person was in critical condition after the balloon crashed into power lines near a pharmacy, the Albuquerque police said.