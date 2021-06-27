4-year-old boy dies after found floating in Phoenix pool at party
The 4-year-old boy was hospitalized in "extremely" critical condition after he was found floating in a pool Saturday in Phoenix, officials said.
Glendale fire officials said it's unclear how long the boy was in the pool before a fellow partygoer found him. He died after being..
A 4-year-old boy in north Phoenix was pulled from a family pool and taken to a hospital in critical condition on Monday..