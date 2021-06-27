Plane crashes into Assawoman Bay off Ocean City
A plane crashed into Assawoman Bay near the Ocean City, Md., airport. Five people were rescued from the water.
Maryland State Police confirmed that one person was injured following a small plane crashed near Ocean City Muni Airport on Sunday.
Jonathan Bauer spoke about the moment he knew he had to jump into the Assawoman Bay to rescue an infant who fell into the water..