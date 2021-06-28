President Joe Biden walked back on Saturday a threat to veto his bipartisan infrastructure plan. He stated that his comments created the impression that he was issuing a veto threat on the very plan he had just agreed to, which was not his intent.Full Article
Joe Biden: No Veto Threat on Infrastructure Deal
