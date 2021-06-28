Former Attorney General William Barr stated in his newly released book excerpt that he did not take former President Donald Trump's election fraud allegations seriously and that he expected Trump to lose.Full Article
Barr Expounds on His Break With Trump and Election Fraud Allegations in His New Book
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Trump asked Bill Barr 'How the f--- could you do this to me?' after he told AP there was no evidence of widespread election fraud, book says
Business Insider
When Barr responded "because it's true," Trump said: "You must hate Trump. You must hate Trump," according to ABC reporter Jonathan..