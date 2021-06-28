New Video: NYPD Searching For Gunman After Marine Shot By Stray Bullet While Visiting Times Square
His family said he was visiting the city from upstate New York and is a U.S. Marine who just graduated from the Citadel.Full Article
More police officers will be deployed to Times Square after a tourist was shot over the weekend. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
TIMES SQUARE --- The NYPD on Monday released new video and images of a man accused of opening fire in Times Square on Sunday..