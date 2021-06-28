Electronic cigarette giant Juul Labs will pay $40m (£29m) to North Carolina in a legal settlement, following accusations that the company has fuelled a rise in teen vaping.Full Article
Vaping company Juul to pay $40m to North Carolina following rise in teen vaping
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Juul to pay $40M in N. Carolina teen vaping suit settlement
DURHAM N.C. (AP) — Electronic cigarette giant Juul Labs Inc. will pay $40 million to North Carolina and take more action to..
SeattlePI.com