Family of missing 92-year-old grandmother finds her photos in Florida condo collapse debris
Published
A family of a woman who remains unaccounted for after a partial condo collapse in Surfside, Florida found a message of hope in the debris.
Published
A family of a woman who remains unaccounted for after a partial condo collapse in Surfside, Florida found a message of hope in the debris.
Michael Noriega, whose 92-year-old grandmother is among the missing in the Surfside, Florida, condo collapse, says his family found..