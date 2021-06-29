Vigil held for the dead and missing in condo building collapse near Miami, Florida
Published
A vigil was held near Miami, Florida for the dead and missing from last week's condo building collapse.
Published
A vigil was held near Miami, Florida for the dead and missing from last week's condo building collapse.
Officials on Tuesday said four additional bodies have been recovered in the rubble of a collapsed Surfside condominium building,..
Remains of building were demolished overnight as rescuers expanded search to previously unsafe areas of rubble pile.