GOSHEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) - After much anticipation, Legoland New York is open for previews. When it opened it became the first major theme park to grace the northeast in over four decades. Inside the park are seven-themed lands: Brick Street, Bricktopia, Lego Ninjago World, Lego Castle, Lego City, and Miniland. With the seventh and final land, Lego [...]