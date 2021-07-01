Florida Condo Collapse: Search Halted Due To Safety Concerns, Death Toll At 18
The search and rescue operation at the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside was halted overnight due to safety concerns.Full Article
It's day seven of the search and rescue operation at the site of the deadly condo collapse in Surfside, Florida. The death toll..
The death toll in the tragic and devastating Surfside condominium collapse has risen to 16 as 147 people remain missing,..