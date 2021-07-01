Trump Org., CFO indicted on tax fraud charges
Donald Trump's company and its longtime finance chief were charged Thursday in what prosecutors called a "sweeping and audacious" tax fraud scheme. (July 1)
NEW YORK (AP) — Companies give perks to their employees all the time. Many top executives at Fortune 500 companies have access to..
Donald Trump's namesake company and longtime financial chief pleaded not guilty on Thursday to criminal charges in a sweeping..