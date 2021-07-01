Washington Football Team fined $10m after investigation into workplace culture
The Washington Football Team is fined $10million (£7.3m) after a review by the NFL into workplace culture at the franchise.Full Article
The NFL has fined the Washington Football Team $10 million and owner Dan Snyder is stepping away from day-to-day operations after..
The NFL fined the team after an independent investigation of accusations of sexual harassment and bullying in a "highly..