Cargo plane crashes off Hawaii, pilots rescued
Published
A cargo plane made an emergency landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii early Friday and both people on board have been rescued. (July 2)
Published
A cargo plane made an emergency landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii early Friday and both people on board have been rescued. (July 2)
The pilots of a cargo plane that made an emergency water landing off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii, told air traffic controllers..
The US Coast Guard reportedly rescues the two pilots of the plane, which crashed near Honolulu.