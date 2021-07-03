11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95 in Massachusetts
An hourslong standoff with a group of heavily armed men that partially shut down Interstate 95 ended Saturday with 11 suspects in custody.
Several people wearing military-style clothes, carrying rifles and pistols were involved in the standoff on the I95 interstate near..