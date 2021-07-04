Man, Teenage Girl Arrested In Connection To Newark Shooting That Injured 9-Year-Old
They both face several charges, including five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.Full Article
Two people, including a teenage girl, have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Newark that left a child injured.