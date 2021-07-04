Allen West Announces Run for Texas Governor
Texas GOP chair Allen West, who recently announced he was stepping down from the post, said Sunday he's running for governor, challenging fellow Republican Greg Abbott.Full Article
Republican Allen West, a former Florida congressman and former chairman of the Texas GOP, said Sunday that he will run for governor..