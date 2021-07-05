Surfside Condo Collapse: Remaining Champlain Towers South Building Imploded Due To Safety Concerns
The remaining porting of the Champlain Towers South was reduced to rubble Sunday night in an implosion.Full Article
Eleven days after the Surfside building collapse, the remaining part of the building has been demolished over concerns the damaged..
CBS4's Austin Carter reports the death toll remains at 24.