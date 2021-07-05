Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Cuba, eyes Florida
Published
The storm is expected to batter Central and Western Cuba overnight before it continues to parts of the Florida Keys and Florida’s Gulf Coast Tuesday and Wednesday.Full Article
Published
The storm is expected to batter Central and Western Cuba overnight before it continues to parts of the Florida Keys and Florida’s Gulf Coast Tuesday and Wednesday.Full Article
According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall on the south coast of Cuba on Monday, July 5.
Tropical Storm Elsa will make landfall on western Cuba midday today and will then begin to impact southern Florida tonight. CNN..