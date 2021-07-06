California police investigate Martin Luther King Jr. statue vandalism as a hate crime
Published
The Long Beach Police Department told USA TODAY that the incident is being investigated as a hate crime. There were no suspects as of Monday night.
Published
The Long Beach Police Department told USA TODAY that the incident is being investigated as a hate crime. There were no suspects as of Monday night.
Officials in Long Beach have opened a hate crime investigation of the vandalization of a Martin Luther King Jr. statue, which..