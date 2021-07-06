Florida condo collapse death toll rises to 32 as rescue crews face weather challenges
Published
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says the death toll from the Florida condo collapse has reached 32.
Published
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says the death toll from the Florida condo collapse has reached 32.
Exactly two weeks after a Surfside condominium building partially collapsed in the middle of the night, killing dozens and sparking..
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Wednesday afternoon they had shifted their operations from rescue to recovery at..