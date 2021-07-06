'Affectionate and gentle': Big Jake, the world's tallest horse, dies in Wisconsin
Big Jake, who won the Guinness World Record for being the world's tallest horse at a height of 6 feet, 10 inches, died in Wisconsin two weeks ago.
The world's tallest horse has died in Wisconsin.The 20-year-old Belgian named Big Jake lived on Smokey Hollow Farm in Poynette...