Ten more bodies have been pulled from the rubble of a Miami building which collapsed two weeks ago, bringing the total death count to 46, authorities have said.Full Article
Ten more bodies found in rubble of collapsed Miami building on 14th day of search
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Death toll in Florida condo collapse rises to 46
Reuters - Politics
[NFA] After crews on Wednesday recovered 10 more bodies from the rubble of the collapsed condo in Surfside, Florida, the effort to..
Death toll rises again in Florida condo collapse
USATODAY.com
More coverage
Death toll in Florida building collapse rises to 22
Reuters - Politics
The death toll rose to 22 on Friday from the collapse of a Florida condominium tower after the remains of four more victims were..