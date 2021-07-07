Juvenile In Custody After Times Square Shooting Leaves Marine Wounded
Published
Police say the juvenile turned himself in, and he's being questioned. So far, no charges have been filed.Full Article
Published
Police say the juvenile turned himself in, and he's being questioned. So far, no charges have been filed.Full Article
The NYPD says it has a person in custody in the shooting in Times Square last week that left a Marine wounded.
A 16-year-old male has surrendered to police for a June 28 shooting near the Marriott Hotel in Times Square that injured a visiting..