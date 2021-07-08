Local lawmakers approves Elon Musk's Boring Company proposal to Fort Lauderdale to create tunnel that would transport passengers from the city's downtown area to the beach.Full Article
Fort Lauderdale Approves Elon Musk's Company Proposal for Beach Tunnel
