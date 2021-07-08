30 million under tropical storm watch as Elsa roars up East Coast; 1 dead in Florida
Tropical Storm Elsa was powering across Georgia and South Carolina on Thursday. One person died in Florida and 10 inured in Georgia after a tornado.
More thunderstorms moved through parts of the state Wednesday evening, bringing a tremendous amount of lightning.
Elsa weakened to a tropical storm early on Wednesday and is expected to hit the north Florida Gulf coast later in the morning, the..