FBI Task Force Officer Shot and Killed in Indiana Ambush
An FBI Task Force officer was shot and killed in an ambush outside an FBI building in Terre Haute, Indiana, police say.
An FBI Task Force Officer and 30-year police department veteran was shot and killed in the line of duty after being ambushed..
FBI Task Force Officer Greg Ferency was shot outside of the FBI Indianapolis Resident Agency in Terre Haute, Indiana.