An American is believed to be among six people detained over the assassination of Haiti's president, according to reports.Full Article
American among six people held over assassination of Haiti's president
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
A Russian Point Of View: Modern-Day Information Warfare And Hybrid War Operations – Analysis
By Prof. Dr. Andrey Viktorovich Manoilo*
*Introduction*
Modern-day information wars and color revolutions in..
Eurasia Review
US citizen among six people held over assassination of Haiti's president
A US citizen is among six people detained over the assassination of Haiti's president.
Sky News